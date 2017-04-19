Jamie’s Wish sees significant changes

Famous faces helped Littlehampton charity Jamie’s Wish officially launch its new headquarters.

Olaf from Disney’s Frozen and Bob the Minion from Despicable Me delighted the children while Littlehampton mayor Ian Buckland cut the ribbon at 3 Church Street, Littlehampton.

The grand opening included a raffle raising money to get Philip Mitchell, manager of nearby Sussex Mobiles, to the London Marathon on Sunday, as he was raising money for Jamie’s Wish.

Tracey Terry, who founded the charity after her son died in June 2007 following a three-year battle against a brain tumour, said it had been a trust since 2008 but had now made significant changes.

“We have gone to new pastures,” she explained. “We have re-registered with Charity Commission and gone from a trust to a CIO [Charitable Incorporated Organisation], with a new charity number.

“Our new head office will hold weekly and monthly events, so come and see what we are up to.

“We have employed a new secretary, Sue Allen, who was with The Body Shop Foundation for 16 years before they closed.”

Bingo has been launched and will be continued on Fridays, 11am to 1pm, and there is a weekly coffee morning on Wednesdays at 10am.

Tracey said: “This is for the older generation as there is no Tamarisk Centre now, which will help them.”

The charity raises funds for wish boxes for cancer patients aged up to 25 years.

