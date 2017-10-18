Jailhouse Rock day in Wick

Elvis is in Wick today to help St Barnabas House charity shop celebrate its 18th birthday.

The Jailhouse Rock day is featuring live performances from the talented and entertaining Suspiciously Elvis, one of the UK’s top Elvis tribute acts.

Manager Michelle, who has been at the shop for 17 years, said: "The St Barnbas House shop has been here for 18 years and we are celebrating.

"We are a hospice for end-of-life care and so we are raising funds for the hospice in Worthing. All the money we raise here goes to look after people over there."

Wick Village Traders Association has been supporting the day and Scott Ramsey, social media and marketing manager, has produced a Facebook Live video.