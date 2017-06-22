Hundreds of children compete in legacy games

Children from 12 Worthing primary schools showed off their teamwork this week as they competed in this year’s legacy games.

Up to 700 children came together at Worthing Leisure Centre yesterday, with teams taking part in athletics as well as handball, cricket and boccia games.

Organiser Alison Groves said: “It was a really wonderful event.

“The children were a real credit to themselves and their schools.”

The games began with an opening ceremony, featuring student dancing and a speech from the mayor of Worthing, Alex Harmon.

Many year sixes were also honoured for their part as ‘legacy leaders’, having attended a leadership academy and organised legacy events in their own schools.

Then it was time for the games to begin!

It really was fun in the sun as teams from the 12 schools competed in the range of sports on offer.

Windlesham House School took much of the glory, with several of its year groups triumphing in athletics on route to claiming the overall athletics prize.

West Park School won the year six cricket, with Orchards Community Middle School taking the top spot in the other bat and ball category, year five rounders.

In Handball, contested by year four pupils, it was Orchards again who came out on top, with the school also taking first place in boccia, a precision ball sport similar to bowls designed for children and adults with special needs.

Finally, the year three team challenges category was won by Chesswood Junior School.

Alison added: “The children really loved it.

“They really enjoyed being part of the legacy event.

“Thank you to the staff who prepared the students so well.”

