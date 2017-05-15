How a nine-year-old’s take on politics inspired father’s bid for Parliament

A reflection of the Punch and Judy politics of Westminster by a nine-year-old girl helped inspire her father’s bid for Parliament.

Paul Sanderson, a chaplain at the Littlehampton Academy, longs for a ‘new type of politics where people are not continually putting one another down’.

Mr Sanderson said he was partly prompted to stand after daughter, Promise, was dismayed by MPs shouting in a fiery debate in the House of Commons.

“She said ‘Dad, we get told off for doing this at school,”he said.

“I thought there must be a different and better way than that.”

Standing as an Independent, the father-of-four, of Whitelea Road, Wick, has released a six-point manifesto.

It includes investment in eduction – not just in cash terms but creating a more flexible curriculum to help all children blossom.

He said he would push for a ‘constructuve’ Brexit which included seeking to remain the single market.

The NHS, environment and ‘community’ issues like increasing social housing are among his other priorities.

With no previous political experience, Mr Sanderson faces a tough task to overturn Tory incumbant Nick Gibb’s majority.

But he said his involvement in the community, including setting up the WIRE Project in Wick to help young people and families had given him the skills to succeed.

Comparing his chances to the hopes of victorious French President Emmanual Macron, he said: “On paper I have got no chance but neither did a guy called Macron, who was frustrated with politics.

“People are realising they do have a choice if they choose to register to vote.”

To lend support Mr Sanderson’s campaign or find out more about his policies, visit www.paulsanderson.org