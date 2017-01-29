Hospice set to benefit from club donation

Arundel Probus Club president Alan Ireland has presented a cheque for £250 to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice fundraiser Caroline Roberts-Quigley.

This is the sum needed for a child to enjoy a ‘Stay & Play’ day at the hospice. This allows children with life-shortening illnesses to take place in fun activiies and make friends, while giving mum and dad a welcome break from daily care. The donation was result of proceeds raised by a raffle .

