Hoopathon may return on a larger scale

Hoop dance teacher Melody Crowe battled tiredness to complete an eight-hour hoopathon.

The weather in Mewsbrook Park, Littlehampton, was perfect on Saturday for the fundraising effort and families in the park took the chance to have a go at hooping themselves.

Melody, who runs Spin Spirit Hoop Dance, wanted to raise money for Lifecentre, a charity where she will soon be working as a volunteer.

She said: “It went well. The weather was just right. Lots of adults and children had a go.

“My daughter was with me the whole time and was hooping too and we spoke to lots of people about the charity, as well as the benefits of hoop dance.

“I was pretty tired and ready to stop by the end but I managed to complete the eight hours okay.”

Although Melody did not reach her £200 target on the day, she is hoping people will visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/spinspirit to donate.

Lifecentre, based in Worthing and Chichester, provides support and counselling for survivors of rape and sexual abuse.

Melody also has plans to adapt the hoopathon for future events.

She explained: “I know lots of people would have been away because it was the bank holiday weekend.

“I am thinking of doing it again, maybe at different parks in Littlehampton and along the seafront, and I might ask people to donate 50p to have a go with a hula hoop and a quick lesson, whereas at the moment I let people help themselves.

“I could also make it a relay hoopathon, so others involved could hoop for an hour at a time and there would always be someone hooping.

“I even thought about doing a hoopathon on a bigger scale. I’ve got a few ideas.”