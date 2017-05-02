High Court battle on the table to uphold neighbourhood plan

Taking developers to the High Court to stop flats being built in Fitzalan Road is not off the table.

Mayor councillor James Stewart said Arundel Town Council would seek to defend the town’s neighbourhood plan and ‘will be exploring all options’ to do so.

This follows Yapton Parish Council’s shock win at the High Court last month, where a judge upheld its neighbourhood plan against a request to build 100 homes.

Renaissance Retirement wants to build up to 50 retirement flats, against the neighbourhood plan.

Mr Stewart said: “The plans received overwhelmingly negative responses.

“We have a plan for new homes on the site for younger families who want to stay in town. We do not need more retirement properties in that area. There are already three such developments, some that still have unsold flats.”

District councillor Paul Dendle said he would object to the retirement flats ‘based on current information’.

Peter Tanner, planning director for Renaissance Retirement said: “Some respondents considered there to be little need for the kind of housing we’re proposing.

“We believe there’s a clear need to see more modern homes for the elderly in and around Arundel and whose numbers are only predicted to increase,” he added.