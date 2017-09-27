Hens in need of homes at Arundel event

Thousands of hens are hoping for kind hearted members of the public to give them homes at an event in Arundel this weekend.

The 5,000 hens are currently waiting patiently in their cages with their suitcases packed, waiting to be given the good news that they can start their free range retirements this weekend.

The British Hen Welfare Trust is holding several re-homings across the country, one of which is in Arundel on Sunday.

Mella Ball, co ordinator for the team, said: “Though you might not believe it, hens really do resemble dinosaurs! They walk like them and cock their heads just like dinosaurs did. Despite their relation to scary dinosaurs, these little birds are in fact the gentlest, funniest creatures around. All they want is somewhere to relax and lay the occasional egg once they come off the farm. I really can’t recommend keeping ex-bats enough – it’s so rewarding.”

The charity was formed in 2005 and this weekend will re home its 600,000th hen – a world first. The vast majority of the hens re-homed by the charity come from commercial cages and have been laying eggs to be sold in supermarkets or to go in processed food for the first 18 months of their lives. If they were not saved they would be sent to slaughter and be turned into pet food or used in fast food takeaways.

To re-home some hens register details online at www.bhwt.org.uk and call 01884 860084 to book.