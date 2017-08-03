Hens hoping for happy homes

Hundreds of hens are looking for happy homes this weekend.

Thousands of ex-commercial hens due for slaughter are hoping for a happy ending in Arundel. The British Hen Welfare Trust will be re-homing the lucky birds in various locations across the country, but cannot save the hens if they do not have homes to go to. Therefore, the charity is appealing to anyone who has a bit of space in their back garden to consider giving a home to some ex-bats.

Hen fresh out of her cage

On Sunday, a re-homing event will take place in Arundel. There are 240 hens in total, 115 without homes.

The hens are around 18 months old when they are sent to slaughter because their egg laying has slowed down, and whilst they don’t come with guarantees, they are generally happy to offer a tasty reward to someone offering to save their lives.

All the hens have been working hard for 18 months, laying eggs to be sold in supermarkets or go into processed foods. They have never seen daylight, stood on soft grass nor scratched for bugs and slugs.

Gaynor Davies, the charity’s head of operations, said: “There is no better feeling than watching these girls flourish after they emerge from the commercial system. They have a full bill of health and will soon become much-loved pets. With a bit of TLC they become incredibly tame, and they’re often described as cats and dogs with feathers.

Volunteer with a hen

“If you’ve ever considered giving some ex-bats a home my only advice would be to do it. You won’t regret it.”

For more information, register details on the webiste at www.bhwt.org.uk or call 01884 860084.

