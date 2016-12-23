Trust that cared for Don Lock’s killer ‘requires improvement’

The mental health trust that cared for Don Lock’s killer has been rated as ‘requires improvement’.

At its latest inspection, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) recognised that Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust had made ‘significant progress’ since their previous visit in January last year, but it still had more to do.

Colm Donaghy, chief executive of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust provides NHS mental health, learning disability, substance misuse and prison healthcare services across Sussex.

Colm Donaghy, CEO said: “I want to thank staff for everything they have done to use the CQC’s feedback from their last inspection to help us continue improving services for patients.

“This is, after all, the whole point of this process. The CQC have told us we’re making good progress and are heading in the right direction. I think we’re really close to being rated ‘good’ and I hope this is the view the CQC reach when they come back to inspect us again.”

This comes after the trust commissioned an independent review into its practices following the killing of Don Lock by Matthew Daley in Findon last year, in which the mentally-ill man stabbed the Worthing grandfather 39 times after their cars collided.

Daley, who has paranoid schizophrenia, was given a life sentence for manslaughter at Lewes Crown Court earlier this year, having been charged with manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. He is currently serving his sentence in a medium secure unit at Hellingly, East Sussex. Click here to read more.

The CQC inspection team identified a number of areas where the trust must make improvements including that anyone using the service had a complete and updated risk assessment and that systems were in place to make sure staff were properly trained and supported.

These areas were also raised in the trust’s independent review.

Significantly, the service which treated Daley before the incident – community-based mental health service for adults – was rated as ‘requires improvement’ for being safe and effective in this latest CQC report.

Matthew Daley

Although the trust provided services that were ‘good’ for being caring and responsive, improvements were needed for services to be consistently safe, effective and well led.

The CQC rated four of the 11 core services as ‘requires improvement’, with the other seven rated as ‘good’ – three more than the last inspection.

Dr Paul Lelliott, CQC’s Deputy Chief Inspector of Hospitals, and lead for mental health, said: “We have seen that Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust had made a number of improvements to the quality of its services. However, there is room for further improvement.

“It is quite apparent that staff and the leadership team of Sussex Partnership have made significant steps to improve the quality of service and care within the trust and this is to be applauded.”

Don Lock.

The night of Don Lock's killing on the A24 in Findon.

