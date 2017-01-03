Students to work with dementia hospital patients

Life in hospital can be boring for dementia patients – but a group of students will be looking to change all that.

The 20-strong group has been trained by NHS staff to become dementia volunteers, and will be working at Zachary Merton Hospital in Rustington and Viking Ward at Crawley Hospital to socialise with patients and improve their experience.

We are very positive about the impact this youth social action brings Brenda Henson and Nicky Silk

As part of the Connect With Dementia initiative, the students have learnt from senior staff about communicating using reminiscence technology training, which is invaluable for patients to interact with games, music, films, quizzes and puzzles. Ben is one of the volunteers. He said: “It’s great to be able to help people with degenerative illnesses and to make a difference to their lives. It’s also helping to equip me with skills that I need for my future career.”

Brenda Henson and Nicky Silk, volunteer managers for West Sussex, said: “We are very positive about the impact this youth social action brings, not only by offering additional support and time to patients but it also gives young people increased understanding of the healthcare system, increased community involvement, development of their skills and an increased sense of wellbeing.”

For more information about volunteering with the NHS, visit sussexcommunity.nhs.uk/volunteering.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.