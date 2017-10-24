Public gets chance to grill NHS on health issues

Members of the public will get the chance to grill an NHS leader on the hot healthcare topics affecting our town.

Littlehampton Town Council is inviting residents and local businesses to a public meeting with Kieran Stigant, Lay Chair of the Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group.

The meeting is in response to the stalled plans for a new GP surgery in Wick and the increasing pressure on existing NHS services as more homes are built in Littlehampton.

Hosting the meeting is town councillor and former GP, Dr James Walsh, who has been heavily involved with the town’s health issues.

He said: “I invited Mr Stigant in response to public demands for a face-to-face meeting between the public and NHS locally.

“I am delighted that he has accepted and anticipate that this will be a great opportunity to discuss the issues of concern about health provision in Littlehampton.

“It is hoped that this will lead to concerns of residents being considered by the Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group when creating plans for provision locally.”

The meeting is being held at Manor House, Church Street, on Thursday, November 16 at 6pm. Doors will open at 5.30pm.

Reserve a seat by calling the town clerk’s personal assistant Zoe Taunton on 01903 732063 or emailing ltc@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk.