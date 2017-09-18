PICTURES: Baker whips up stellar cancer charity event

Baker Naomi Squires and her neighbours whipped up a street party to remember in aid of a cause close to her heart.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two was diagnosed with bowel cancer on July 31, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Naomi Squires hosted a street party to raise money for Macmillan. Ruby, Naomi's niece, chalk drawing

What began as a Macmillan coffee morning for a few friends turned into a street party in Robin Close, Wick. More than 100 of Naomi’s family, friends and neighbours came along on Sunday to raise more than £1,300 for the cancer charity.

The highlights included a barbecue, a tombola, a sweet stall, face-painting, a bouncy castle and entertainment by hula-hoop instructor Mel Spin.

Naomi baked 60 cupcakes and two chocolate cakes for the event. She said she ‘has not stopped smiling’ since: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who got involved. It is just so humbling to see how many people turned up. It felt like such a community.”

Naomi’s cancer diagnosis came after two years of what she thought was irritable bowel syndrome.

Naomi Squires hosted a street party to raise money for Macmillan. Naomi's daughter Lacey

She was also told that her lymph nodes have been affected, but will not know if the cancer has spread there until further tests are done.

After her current course of cancer treatments, Naomi will have part of her bowel removed in an operation.

When she found out she had cancer, Naomi said she spent ‘half an hour bawling her eyes out and then got on with it’.

Her daughters Lacey, five, and India, nine months, are her biggest inspirations: “I don’t see the point of dwelling on things.

Naomi Squires hosted a street party to raise money for Macmillan.

“If it turned out it was terminal, I don’t want my girls to remember the last couple of years of me being miserable; I want them to remember mum being happy.

“They are my reason for everything really.”

Naomi Squires hosted a street party to raise money for Macmillan.

Naomi Squires hosted a street party to raise money for Macmillan.