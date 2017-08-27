Lions’ donation will give siblings ‘quality time’

Guild Care’s Ashdown Siblings group, which offers sessions for brothers and sisters of young people with disabilities and additional needs, was chosen for Worthing Lions Club’s president’s award for 2016/17.

Marian Down, who ended her year in office in June, and new president John Hollington visited Ashdown Centre to present a cheque for £2,000 to Guild Care chief executive Suzanne Millard and the siblings group.

The children enjoyed meeting the Lions’ mascot, thanks to LIon Tony Carter.

Marian said: “I chose Ashdown Siblings as I have a disabled younger brother and I am personally aware of the toll that can take on so-called normal family life.

“I wanted the siblings to have some quality time and I am so pleased Guild Care offers this much-needed service to them.”

The money will go towards trips out or extra play equipment.