How you can help your hospital improve

The quality of care provided at hospitals in Worthing and Shoreham is continuing to improve, according new data.

For example, a measure that indicates how successful hospitals are at reducing inpatient deaths, known as the Hospital Standardised Mortality Rate or HSMR, shows Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is ranked within the top 18 per cent of trusts nationwide.

Just four years ago the trust was nearly ranked in the worst performing 20 per cent of hospitals in England and climbing into the top 20 per cent was outlined as a key goal in the trust’s Quality Strategy 2015-2018.

Now, the NHS organisation which runs St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands hospitals in West Sussex, is reviewing its goals and asking patients, staff, stakeholders and public to help ensure its 2017-18 priorities for quality improvement are right.

Dr George Findlay, medical director, said: “If you live, work or spend time in West Sussex, the quality of services provided by the hospitals in the area could affect you.

“Whether it’s emergency care, maternity care or ongoing treatment for a long-term health problem, you want your hospital to offer the best and safest care possible.

“Our trust already offers high quality care. Last year, we were rated “Outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission and we are among the best performing NHS Trusts in the country.

“However, we are committed to further improving what we do for our patients and would like the community’s feedback to help shape our newly proposed Quality Priorities 2017-18.”

The trust has outlined four key goals for the coming year that include reducing preventable mortality, avoiding harm, and improving patient experience, as well as staff engagement.

People are invited to have their say on its website where they can also find further information about the successful implementation of the Quality Strategy 2015-18.

