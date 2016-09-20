Ex-Army man receives grant for therapy sessions

The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home has received a grant of £714 from The CiaO Foundation.

The Foundation’s Primrose Awards are presented to nominated individuals to assist in the process of overcoming, or the recognition of having already overcome, a challenge.

CiaO, which stands for Challenge is an Opportunity, was founded by Geoffrey Barber, who had to learn to walk again after surviving an horrific car crash in 2001.

The home, in Boundary Road, Worthing, nominated long-term resident Nathan Dodsworth to receive the award. Nathan suffered two brain haemorrhages in 2002 and 2010 which left him registered disabled. Nathan was also diagnosed with PTSD following a 16-year career in the Intelligence section of the Army.

Nathan has overcome many challenges, such as learning to walk again independently, managing regular and debilitating fits which have now become less frequent, and re-learning old skills such as photography and painting. However, there are still obstacles which Nathan must overcome before being fully rehabilitated and discharged from the home.

The donation received from The CiaO Foundation will pay for six weeks’ worth of multi-disciplinary therapy for Nathan, including occupational therapy sessions which will help him to live independently when he eventually leaves the home.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.