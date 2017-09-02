Head shave in memory of grandfather

Kym Clear has had her head shaved in memory of her grandad, Malcolm Clear, who died a year ago.

Her Brave the Shave raised £240 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kym, from Littlehampton, said: “He was a great man. I have lots of memories of him. He used to love his walk.

“Thanks to everyone who helped me and thank you to Macmillan for helping my grandad rest in peace, I miss him and love him lots.”

The head shaved followed a family sponsored walk along Worthing seafront, organised by Kym’s grandmother, June Clear, who lives in Stedham.