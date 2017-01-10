Guild Care takes decision to close Worthing care home

Guild Care has taken the decision to close a Worthing care home following a discussion to modernise its care homes.

Guild Care’s Board of Trustees started discussions in 2009 before deciding to close Irene House, in Worthing.

A spokesman for Guild Care said: “In the past few months the care needs of the residents living at Irene House have changed significantly and it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide the quality of care we would like in a building that is not fit for modern care purposed.

“Unfortunately, at Irene House, the size of the bedrooms, corridors and lack of living space and storage facilities make it difficult to deliver care safely and effectively.

“Due to the problems described above our Board of Trustees have regretfully taken the very difficult decision to close Irene House but to do so in a planned manner to avoid an emergency closure situation arising from a serious failure of equipment.

“We understand this is a very difficult decision for our residents, their relatives and staff to take onboard, particularly as the quality of care provided at Irene House is of a very high standard.

“However, Guild Care will do everything possible to ensure that the closure of the home takes place in a way that maintains the wellbeing of our residents and that we offer all residents and staff alternative placements within our other services. It is not our intention that resident’s finances will be affected by this decision or that any member of staff will be made redundant as a result of the closure process.”

Over the next few weeks, all residents will be offered one-to-one meetings with a senior member of staff to discuss individual needs and requirements.

It is Guild Care’s plan that every resident will be assisted to move to either Haviland House, Caer Gwent or Linfield, which are all within the same geographical area.

Guild Care Chief Executive Suzanne Millard said: “We appreciate that this is a difficult time for everyone, residents and staff alike.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and we have researched every possible option to avoid closure, unfortunately, a solution has not been found, therefore, our only option is to close the home.

“We take the wellbeing of our residents and staff very seriously and will be offering the utmost support during this time.

“Whilst this is a very sad day for our charity we will continue to provide excellent care and facilities in our other homes as we enter our 84th year.”

