Grim Reaper raises money for cancer charity

A man who lost his grandfather to cancer is dressing up as the Grim Reaper for a go-kart run for Macmillan Cancer Support.

On October 28, Bryan Swain, 30, will be setting off from Bognor Regis on his ghoulish vehicle, bringing frights to Littlehampton, and Rustington before finishing in Worthing town centre.

He hopes there will be more treats than tricks from donators, as he wants to raise £1,000 for the charity which looked after his grandfather Malcolm Clear. The go-kart will be towing a cage filled with donation buckets.

He said: “It is the first time I have done fancy dress like this, so it will be a new thing for me! I’m actually really excited, I can’t wait to get it all done now.”