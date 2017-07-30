Green Flag status for Mewsbrook Park

Mewsbrook Park has received its Green Flag status for a 13th year.

The park’s success was announced on July 18, a day on which the park was visited by pupils from Sunnydown Special School in Caterham, Surrey, who came down to undertake a litter pick and weeding session as part of their giving back to the community week.

Friends of Mewsbrook Park were able to create an educational morning for the pupils, as part of a Littlehampton Town Council grant, aimed at educating youngsters about nature, the environment and how to care for it.

The boys enjoyed wearing the yellow jackets, using the litter pickers and pulling weeds up whilst walking around the park.

Littlehampton Mayor Billy Blanchard Cooper walked around with the pupils and presented them with certificates from the Friends group afterwards. Clive Fennell, chairman, said, “It was lovely to see the lads’ smiling faces, whilst they were giving back to the community. The boys are all statemented, so find it difficult to focus for long sessions, but we were really pleased they enjoyed their time in Mewsbrook Park and on the beach afterwards. Many thanks to Krystle Thompson for organising.”

If any other groups or schools are interested in a similar experience, contact the Friends of Mewsbrook Park at info@mewsbrook.org.uk.

