Grandmother awarded Queen’s honour is ‘always there for anyone in trouble’

A grandmother of six, who was awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Year Honours list, is ‘always there for anyone in trouble and never ever thinks of herself’, said the friend who nominated her.

Sylvia Jarrett, 75, was awarded the honour for her services to charity and the community.

The former palliative care nurse, of Marine Crescent, Goring, was nominated by her friend of ten years Patricia Cross, who also volunteers at the Parish of Goring-By-Sea.

Mrs Cross said: “I’m always in awe of what she does.

“She is always there for anyone in trouble and never ever thinks of herself.”

She said her ‘closest friend’ takes elderly people to the weekly Berry Road Lunch Club, brings holy communion to the housebound and also collects leftover bread from shops for the homeless.

She raises money to educate orphans at a children’s charity in Uganda, the ‘Imara Uganda Fund’, visiting once or twice a year at her own expense. She also set up a hospice in Romania 25 years ago, living in the country for two years to get it running.

