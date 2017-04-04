GP surgery set to become houses

The former Arun Medical Group surgery in East Street could be turned back into housing.

A planning application was submitted to Arun District Council by Dr Tim Davies, a former GP at the surgery and the current landlord.

Arun Medical Group surgery in East Street, Littlehampton

If planning permission is granted, the former surgery will be turned into two self-contained homes, with 18-20 East Street having four bedrooms and number 22 containing three bedrooms.

No physical alterations to the outside of the building, which is part of the East Street Conservation Area, have been proposed. Some parking space at the rear of the properties will be turned back into a garden area if the plan is approved.

The properties are still being leased to the NHS, but David Reece, senior property manager for the service, said it would immediately surrender the leases.

The NHS has been paying rent, rates and essential maintenance costs on the buildings ever since the surgery closed in Octover last year.

He added: “Further delay in effecting the lease surrender would increase the drain on public money which could otherwise be spent on other essential NHS services.”

