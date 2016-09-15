Get set to OutRunCancer at charity trail event and festival day

Angmering Park Estate will be hosting a OutRunCancer charity trail run and Family Festival Fun Day this month.

The event will be held by Sussex based charity Cancer United on Sunday, September 25.

The charity’s annual 5k or 10k run, along with the fun day, will help to raise much needed funds to keep fighting cancer with fitness.

At the finish line, runners and supporters will be able to enjoy CU Fitter’s Family Festival Fun Day at The Fox Patching Inn where there will be a well-deserved BBQ feast and drinks available. Yoga will be on offer to help runners stretch their tired muscles along with fun-filled activities for the family including ‘The Planking’, ‘Tyre Flip’ and ‘Squat Til You Drop’ challenges.

Jan Sheward, founder of Cancer United and CU Fitter, said: “Over the last year, Cancer United and our CU Fitter programme have grown from strength to strength. The difference we see in each individual who joins CU Fitter is incredible and so now more than ever, we need to raise funds for the charity to keep this progress going.

“The last OutRunCancer event was a fantastic day and we’re delighted to be back bigger and better in 2016, raising more valuable funds to keep fighting cancer with fitness!”

Registration opens at The Fox Patching Inn on Arundel Road at 8am with the warm up at 10.30am and the race commencing at 11am. CU Fitter’s Family Festival Fun Day will take place at the race start and end, The Fox Patching Inn, from 12pm-5pm.

To sign-up, register online at www.cancerunited.org.uk/outruncancer.

