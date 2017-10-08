Gardens glory Blooming marvellous effort praised

Green fingered folk have been recognised for their hard work in an awards ceremony.

Celebrating resident’s achievements was the order of the day at the Littlehampton Town Council Gardens and Allotments Competition Awards Ceremony, which, for the second year in succession, was held as part of the Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day at Rosemead Park.

Speaking at the Awards Ceremony, which was hosted on Saturday, September 9, cllr Buckland on behalf of the Mayor and Council thanked everyone who took part in the competition for their hard work and commitment in producing such eye-catching gardens and impressive bumper crops.

Cllr Buckland went on to express his thanks to the judges and to competition partners Ferring Nurseries of Littlehampton Road, for providing Autumn bedding plants for the winning School and vouchers for the other winners. He also thanked Going Spare and FA Holland and Son for sponsoring categories.

Winners of this years’ competition included Mr Merridue of Grand Avenue who won first prize for his front garden and Mrs Weston-Webb with the help of her husband Mr Webb for their back garden. Mrs Weston-Webb and her husband of Old Mead Road also took first place in the Best New Entrant competition, sponsored by Going Spare and Wick Village Traders won first place in the commercial category for their fantastic displays.

Littlehampton’s thriving allotment community also did well in the awards with the cup for Best Allotment going to Mr Doughty for his beautiful plot at Trinidad. Ms Stryczynska took the prize for best new allotment for her Worthing Road plot and there were several commendations for other hardworking plot holders. White Meadows Primary School won the best Junior/Infant School category.

Cllr Ian Buckland said: “This is our way of saying thank you to all those who make Littlehampton an attractive place to live. Anyone can enter the competition and all types of gardens are accepted. I hope next year sees even more new entries.”