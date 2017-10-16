Gaping hole in £22m flood defences to be plugged at last

A gaping hole in Littlehampton’s flood defences is set to be plugged – more than two years after the £22million scheme was completed.

The east bank defences run along the River Arun from its mouth to north of the A259 road bridge but a 26.7-metre gap was left outside Riverside Autos, in River Road.

The Environment Agency initially asked landowner Jane Wood to pay for the gap – but the organisation has now applied for planning permission to complete the work.

Reacting to the news, Ms Wood said: “It is very good that they are doing it. They have done a brilliant job on the east bank.

“They are now going to complete the job which is fantastic.”

The defences were completed in 2015 but a celebration event was cancelled amid warnings of the highest tides for 17 years and the possibility of flooding in River Road.

The Environment Agency received criticism for the gap, including from Osborne of Arun owner Robert Boyce. He said the gap was ‘like a bath without a bath plug’.

Documents submitted to Arun District Council said the Environment Agency had stepped in as the landowner was ‘no longer able to complete’ the works.

The planning statement read: “The proposed development is essential work in order to ensure that the area is protected from flooding in the long term and in order to maximise the benefits of existing flood defences already in situ by closing the current gap in the defences at the application site.”