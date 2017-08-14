GALLERY: Yapton flower show

Have your say

Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society had a wonderful day for its annual flower show.

Not only did the sun shine on Saturday to provide a very pleasant day but it was a community event through and through.

Chris Pannell with her spider plant. Pictures: Liz Pearce LP170750

Organiser Alice Duckworth brought the people of the village on to the recreation ground, where the flower show marquee formed the backdrop.

The afternoon started with a fun dog show and there were classic vehicles were on display.

The Village Hall housed military model figures, a model railway layout and model farm set in the main hall, and Yapton and Ford Local History Group’s photographic display in the two smaller halls.

The flower show attracted 470 entries from 60 exhibitors, 11 of which were making their first appearance.

Show secretary David Donovan said: “The floral stars were undoubtedly the vases of dahlias. Despite rain falling in the days before the show, the quality of the flowers was excellent, as the judge willingly attested.

“There were fine vegetables, with numerous dishes of tomatoes and plenty of runner bean entries, and some of the pot plants were grown to perfection.

“The supporting classes included cookery, with its many exhibits, and photography, as always of interest to visitors. The remainder of the schedule comprised flower arranging, wine and beer, handicrafts and children’s entries.”

The closing ceremony was conducted by president Sue Phillips, who praised everyone involved before presenting the prizes.

Long-time supporter Malcolm Paradine won the V.H. Snell Trophy for best vegetable collection, George Harrison Cup for most points in the members’ horticultural classes and Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal for most prize money.

Another familiar figure, Mick Minton, won the Booth Cup for most points in the open horticultural classes and his dahlias were nominated for the National Dahlia Society Bronze Medal.

Ted Love, a more recent recruit, won the Warmere Cup for best vegetables with his large onions and the Tony Butcher Trophy for best pot plant.

First-time exhibitor Geoff Lintott won the Binns Trophy for his six small onions, the best vegetable exhibit in the open classes.

Mr Donovan won the Charles Millyard Trophy for runner beans and the Ivor Smith Fruit Bowl with his points total for apples, plums and blackberries.

Alan Humphrey’s fine dahlias saw him reap both trophies for cut flowers, the Stevenson Cup with pompons in the members’ section and Woodard Cup in the open section with small decoratives, which also yielded the National Dahlia Society Silver Medal.

Other trophy winners were: Mary Carmel Pardi, Diane Booker for flower arranging, Judy Barratt, Eva Pendreich for cookery, and Anne Chandler for handicraft.

Three children’s trophies went to nine-year-old Cerys Hier, including the Frost Senior Cup for garden in a seed-tray, Belmont Cup for most points and Margaret Trophy for best exhibit. The Teens Trophy, though, was presented to Teagan White.

The full results are at www.yaptongardeners.co.uk

Yapton’s final flower show for this year will be held in the Village Hall on October 7.

First prize winners

Malcolm Paradine, Ted Love, Mick Minton, Graham Coomber, Thelma Jack, Jeff Haine, David Donovan, Roy Phillips, Terry Booker, Jenny Pay, Anne Hollis, Alan Humphrey, Mary Carmel Pardi, Andy Mitchell, Irene Jordan, Eva Pendreich, Geoff Lintott, Barry Bezants, Diane Booker, Katharine Horwood, Anne Chandler, Elaine Cordingley, Karen Hier, Heather Booth, Sheila Hazell, David Day, Lisa Elkin, John Knight, Judy Barratt, Olivia Lisle, Jo Gold, Vicky Millis, Carol Humphrey, Annabelle Heath, Margaret Elkin, Emma Grant, Alan Thew, Ted Coomber, Cerys Hier, Teagan White, Ellie Cordingley.