GALLERY: Wick Week 80s Day featuring KITT

The Knight Rider television theme tune filled the air as Wick Week reached its finale.

A replica talking KITT car, mirroring the vehicle used in the popular 1980s classic programme, arrived in style at Wick Hall on Saturday for the Wick Village 80s Day.

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, organisers Sam Bartlett and Julie Ruby, committee members and volunteers with the KITT replica. Picture: Liz Pearce LP170652

Many people donned ‘Hoff’ masks to honour the star of the show, David Hasselhoff, who played the character Michael Knight, dedicated to fighting for justice with the help of KITT.

This was the last day of Wick Week, a packed day for everyone in the community from a jumble sale and pet show in the morning to a family disco in the afternoon.

Scott Ramsey, social media and marketing manager for Wick Village Traders Association, said: “Wow, what a great way to end a very successful Wick Week!

“Everybody really enjoyed meeting KITT and although David Hasselhoff couldn’t attend himself, our volunteers paid homage by wearing ‘Hoff’ masks.

“The entire week has been jam packed with so many great events, from flower arranging to a Baby Rave, it’s been wonderful to see so many people come to Wick Village and join in the fun.”

Wick Week was an eight-day festival organised and funded by Littlehampton Town Council and supported by Wick Information Centre, Wick Village Traders Association and volunteers.

The wide range of activities on offer showcased the outstanding groups and organisations in the area.

Ian Buckland, chairman of the town council’s community resources committee, said: “Wick Week is a fantastic community festival where people of all ages come together to enjoy the wide range of activities on offer.

“Many of the activities are free or low cost. It’s a great opportunity to try something new.”