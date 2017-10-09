GALLERY: A Walk to Remember 2017

Guild Care hosted its fifth annual A Walk To Remember on Sunday.

A sea of pink and blue could be seen along Worthing seafront, after walkers set off from the Pavilion Theatre.

Guild Care Walk to Remember 2017. Picture: Stephen Goodger W41005H17

People had the option of covering either a 5k or 10k route and dogs were there too, taking part in the Woof to Remember.

Guild Care said the event was a huge success, seeing hundreds of people show their support and raising vital funds for its dementia services.

The walk brought together young and the old, with ages ranging from five to 100, as residents from Guild Care care homes participated in all the fun.

The atmosphere was incredible, with everyone excited to be taking part, proving the event to be fun for the entire family.