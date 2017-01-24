Furniture needed for families in crisis

The charity ReLoved is making an appeal for donations.

Furniture and household items are collected to prevent them going to landfill. They are then given out for free to local families in crisis.

Sharon Fitzgerald, project manager, said: “We work with agencies and organisations who have contact with those in need, such as social workers, housing agencies, keyworkers and hostels, and people can also self refer.

“We currently have more referrals than we have provision for. Most people have a single bed, some rugs or extra kitchenware that they no longer use and would be happy to give to a family in need.”

ReLoved collects and donates in the area from Southwick to Rustington. Previous cases have included families who have suffered house fires or flooding, and low income families who cannot replace a broken bed or fridge.

Volunteers who upcycle the donated furniture are mainly those with barriers to work or who are in recovery from addictions, have mental health issues or learning difficulties.

Telephone 07955 731910 or email relovedoffice@gmail.com for more information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage

2 – Like our Facebook pages

3 – Follow us on Twitter

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Herald and Gazette – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.