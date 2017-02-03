Fundraising February set to encourage donations for Aldingbourne Trust

A trust which supports people with learning disabilities has announced that it will host four weeks of fundraising this month.

The Aldingbourne Trust is hosting Fundraising February with support from Henry Adams estate agency, one of the trust’s main sponsors. Staff in all Henry Adams offices across the South will be competing with each other to raise the most for the charity.

Abigail Rowe from The Aldingbourne Trust said: “We’re delighted that Henry Adams is planning to put on such an exciting range of initiatives to encourage donations to the trust. After the success of last year’s Fundraising February, we’d love it to grow even more so we’re always keen to hear from as many people as possible, whether individuals or companies, who’d like to climb on board too.”

Volunteer fundraisers will be provided with a pack from The Aldingbourne Trust, including posters to help publicise their events, balloons and gift aid forms.

Gareth Overton, head of sales at Henry Adams, said: “Our sales and lettings teams are really entering into the spirit of Fundraising February with lots of original ideas coming from around our offices, so look out for some of the events over the next few weeks and please come and support your local Henry Adams team to beat their rivals! We’re planning to have a lot of fun along the way while raising as much as we can for a great local cause.”

For more information about Fundraising February, contact abigailr@aldingbourne.org or 07802 783604.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.