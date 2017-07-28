Fun days for kids throughout August at Littlehampton Town Centre

Have your say

A series of Kids’ Fun Days are set to return to Littlehampton Town Centre next month.

A series of Kids’ Fun Days are set to return to Littlehampton Town Centre next month.

Running from 12 noon to 3pm on every Wednesday in August, the fun days will feature a number of free activities for children including face-painting, chalk-drawing, craft-making, story-telling and circus skills.

John Edjvet, regeneration officer for Littlehampton Town Centre, said: “This is the

third year running we have staged this weekly event throughout August and it has been really popular every time.

“It is very community-based and we know the kids get really involved in the activities.

“It’s just a great deal of fun.”

Supported and sponsored by The Littlehampton Traders’ Partnership, the event is a thank you to regular shoppers for their continued support of the town centre.

Simon Vickers, chairman of the partnership, said: “We are happy to put on this event for free.

“We really appreciate the support of local people and those from further afield that come into Littlehampton town centre on a regular basis.

“We know the kids love the Fun Days and we hope to put this on every year as a big thank you.”

The first of the Kids’ Fun Days starts at 12 noon on Wednesday, August, 2.

For more information about the Kids’ Fun Days, contact regeneration officer John Edjvet on john.edjvet@arun.gov.uk or telephone 01903 737856.