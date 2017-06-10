Fun day raises funds for student’s Kenya Big Build trip

The Littlehampton Trades and Labour Club held a family fun day in support of a student’s trip to Kenya to help underprivileged children.

The event, which was held in Wick Village, helped to raise funds for Lauren Caryer’s Kenya Big Build challenge.

Roger gets ready for a raffle that was held on the day

Lauren, who is a 16 year old student at Chichester College, will be travelling to Nakuru, Kenya, to help build a school for more than 400 children.

During the Fun Day, which raised over £300, visitors enjoyed an afternoon of horse racing, a spring raffle, a BBQ and an evening disco. Lauren, who is from Wick Village, will be travelling on July 29.

She said: “I am very passionate about this project as I would love to help the underprivileged children. I will be contributing towards making a tangible difference at the school by helping with teaching, multisports, building and renovation work. Please donate anything you can, every penny will help and go towards helping and improving the children’s lives. Your support will give me the opportunity to offer my time, and skills to people in need.”

For more information about Lauren’s trip, visit her fundraising page at www.fundmytravel.com/campaign/wAy7hl8Gs2. To find out more about the Littlehampton Trades and Labour Club, visit ciu.org.uk/littlehamptontrades.

Jimmy and Lorraine cook food on the BBQ

