Free parking in Rustington ‘to become simpler’

Free car parking in Rustington is set to become easier for shoppers from the beginning of October, a car park owner has said.

Churchill Car Park, behind Iceland, and Broadmark Car Park, behind Waitrose, will be linked and both will offer three hours free car parking with no return to either within two hours from October 1.

Churchill Parade Car Park, Rustington. Picture: Derek Martin

Sarah Wickens, managing director of Store Property which owns both car parks, said: “Arun District Council have managed them very well on our behalf for many years but technology has moved on and we are implementing an automatic number plate recognition system which will link both car parks.

“There will be two options for everyone entering either car park: for shoppers wishing to park, shop and leave within three hours there is no need to do anything. The cameras will record the entry and exit and no ticket or disc is needed.

“For anyone wishing to stay longer than three hours and up to 12 hours, there is a single flat rate fee of £10. This will be payable by phone and clear instructions will be provided in both car parks.

“The new system will make parking simpler and ensure more spaces are available for shoppers to use, which was always the intention for these car parks.”

We believe the car parks are a real benefit to the centre, for both traders and shoppers, and we are committed to maintaining them in excellent condition whilst keeping them free to use Sarah Wickens

She added that revenue generated would go towards investing in the car parks.

“We believe they are a real benefit to the centre, for both traders and shoppers, and we are committed to maintaining them in excellent condition whilst keeping them free to use.”

The spaces in front of the shops still offer one hour free parking and are managed by Arun District Council.

