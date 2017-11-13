Free parking at Christmas time

There will be free parking in Littlehampton over the festive period.

Arun District Council announced last week that a number of council-run car parks in the district, including Bognor Regis, will be free again this year over the Christmas season.

It is part of an ongoing campaign to encourage people to support local shops and businesses on the traditional high street.

Parking will be free in certain off-street car parks on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas 2017.

This includes Small Business Saturday on 2 December, a national event aimed at supporting, inspiring and promoting small business all year round.

The car parks and dates of the free parking in Littlehampton are:

Small Business Saturday, December 2 – St Martins and Manor House car parks in Littlehampton.

Christmas Free Parking, December 9, 16 and 23 – Manor House car park in Littlehampton

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “Bognor Regis and Littlehampton are great places to do your Christmas shopping so we are delighted to again be offering shoppers free Saturday parking with the aim of supporting our local traders over the festive period.

“The free Saturday parking will allow shoppers to get everything on their list without the worry of cutting their visit short to return to the car park, which will help to support our local economy.”

The free parking does not include any privately run car parks.

Disabled bays will also remain strictly for the use of blue badge holders only.

