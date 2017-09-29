Four rescued from small leisure boat

Four people were rescued from a small leisure boat after reporting engine failure 400 metres from Littlehampton Harbour.

On Thursday (September 28), at 3.53pm, the volunteer crew received a call from the UK coastguard alerting them of a crew of three adults and one teenager in trouble on board the small leisure boat.

A spokesman for the Littlehampton lifeboat said: “The stations Atlantic 85 Renée Sherman lifeboat and volunteer crew launched at 4.07pm and headed out in fine weather conditions towards the stranded vessel, which was reported to be 400 metres from the harbour entrance.

“The casualty was drifting on the tide and the crew were unable to steer as they had no power.

“At the scene the lifeboat came alongside the casualty and the crew rigged up a tow line in preparation for its recovery.

“The casualty and four crew were then taken under tow and were safely returned to the lifeboat station slipway.

“The lifeboat returned to the station at 4.38pm where it was refuelled and made ready for service.”