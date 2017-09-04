Forgotten graveyard opens gates to public

Members of the public will have the chance to explore a little-known graveyard in Rustington as part of an open day.

On Satuday, September 16, from 10am to 4pm, the cemetery next to the Brookside Industrial Estate in Brookside Avenue, Rustington, will be open to explore.

One of the unearthed grave surrounds in the cemetery by the Brookside Industrial Estate. Picture: Sue Sula

It had lain derelict for years, with the 57 people buried there almost forgotten.

But thanks to the efforts of a group led by Sue Sula from Rustington, work is underway to turn it into a memorial garden for relatives to enjoy.

The chairman of the Brookside Memorial Garden Community Group said: “Can you spare even 30 minutes to help dig, or do you have some tools I can borrow, such as forks or spades?

“Do you own a business that can sponsor some cakes, sandwiches or drinks for the helpers, or just want to know more about the project? Please let me know.

“This project is for the community – to provide the relatives of those 57 buried on the site the promised memorial garden somewhere they can go to remember their loved ones.”

To get involved or to donate, email sue@rustingtonpastandpresent.co.uk or message the Rustington Past and Present Facebook page.