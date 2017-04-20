Footpath level crossing safer with train horn alarm

A footpath level crossing in Rustington is safer thanks to a new warning system.

The crossing in Penfold Lane has now been fitted with an audible warning device which alerts pedestrians of approaching trains.

It is one of two others installed in Sussex in the last 12 months by Network Rail.

Each solar-powered unit reproduces the sound of a train horn and is triggered automatically as a train approaches.

It will provide a secondary warning in the event that a user of the crossing does not hear the train horn.

John Halsall, south east route managing director at Network Rail, said: “Level crossings remain the biggest source of risk on the rail network.

“We want everyone who lives or works near the railway to be safe, which is why we’re investing in a variety of projects to improve level crossing safety.

“This involves major investments such as new footbridges as well as a range of smaller yet effective improvements such as new technology which also help us reduce risk and save lives.”

Paul Coleman, south east route level crossing manager at Network Rail, said: “These units are solar powered and don’t require a lot of maintenance, so they’re a practical and efficient way to improve safety at footpath level crossings.”

