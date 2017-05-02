Flower show’s future secured with new members

The future of a town flower show is blossoming after new members have been found.

The popular Arundel Flower and Produce Show will be held on Saturday, August 12 at Arundel Football Club.

Four members of the committee retired after ten years’ involvement in the show, which meant the future of the event hung in the balance.

But new members have joined the committee to help with the arrangements.

This year’s show will include traditional classes for flowers and vegetables as well as painting competitions for schoolchildren whose work will go on display on the day of the event.

Entry forms are available from June and entries will close on August 4.

