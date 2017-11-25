Florist celebrates 25 years of flower power

Julie Walker set up Buds N Blooms aged 19 – and 25 years later, it is still blossoming.

The 44-year-old from Rustington opened her first shop in Ferring and has run the store in Sea Road, East Preston for 21 years.

Julie Walker in her shop at Ferring 25 years ago

The seven staff members include her daughter Zöe, 13, and their key business comes from weddings, births and funerals – Julie’s favourite event to design for.

She said: “That is the last thing you’re doing for that person, so it has to be right.”

The team will celebrate with an afternoon tea at The Steyning Tearooms.