Floral exhibition marks club’s 50th anniversary

This year’s East Preston Art and Flowers Exhibition was inspired by the village floral club’s 50th anniversary.

Organised by the East Preston Festival as part of its annual celebrations, the Anniversary Bouquet exhibition ran from June 3 to 5.

Pam Crozier with her tea posies

East Preston Floral Club has many members who are highly experienced flower arrangers. These members, along with those who have more recently taken up flower arranging, produced the exhibition of floral art, which was showcased in the Conservative Hall on Sea Road.

Pam Davidoff, the floral club’s secretary, said: “The porch and lobby displays introduced the golden theme which was then echoed on the stage where three displays depicted the change of styles and availability of flowers from 1967 to 2017. Using Constance Spry as her inspiration, Jenny Coxhead produced a very traditional arrangement in which she incorporated seven different flowers. The club’s ‘Pedestal Queen’ Barbara Garnell created the dramatic central display and Ann Ayre produced the dynamic modern design based on just two flower types. The only flower common to all displays was the rose.”

Further anniversaries such as emerald, crystal and pearl were represented throughout the hall, in addition to wool, paper, wood, silk and lace.

Pam continued: “Each arranger chose how to depict their specific anniversary, selecting flowers and accessories to enhance their theme resulting in a delightful and colourful range displays. Ranging from the delicate depiction of ‘Pearl’ by Cookie Brown and Ann Jarvis to the dramatic depiction of ‘Emerald’ by Valerie Adams, ‘Wool’ by Linda Porrett and ‘Copper’ by Julie Taylor.”

Pam Davidoff seen here with Golden Wedding flowers

Alongside organising, staging and running the exhibition, club members also served homemade cakes and scones, and provided items for a tombola.

Club chairman Margaret Moores said that the preview evening had made a welcome start to both the Art and Flower exhibition and East Preston Festival. The extensive display of artwork included paintings by many of the regular contributors and a number of new artists. Golden and black artwork was selected to complement the stage displays. Treasurer Sheila Cheal said sales had been encouraging and she anticipated that the profit from the sale of paintings and flower displays would enable another large donation to St Barnabas House Hospice.

