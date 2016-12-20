Search

Flint-faced three bedroom cottage

This rarely available flint-faced three bedroom older-style cottage is situated in Worthing.

The property, in Ham Road, is offered chain free with double glazing, newly-installed gas fired central heating and rewiring.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, 22ft lounge/dining room, refitted modern kitchen, three double bedrooms and refitted bathroom/WC.

Externally there is a formal front garden and a 200ft rear garden.

Price £315,000.

For more information contact Bacon and Company, 19 Chatsworth Road, Worthing, BN11 1LY. Telephone 01903 521000 or email: worthing@baconandco.co.uk