Flint-faced three bedroom cottage

This rarely available flint-faced three bedroom older-style cottage is situated in Worthing.
The property, in Ham Road, is offered chain free with double glazing, newly-installed gas fired central heating and rewiring.
Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, 22ft lounge/dining room, refitted modern kitchen, three double bedrooms and refitted bathroom/WC.
Externally there is a formal front garden and a 200ft rear garden.
Price £315,000.
For more information contact Bacon and Company, 19 Chatsworth Road, Worthing, BN11 1LY. Telephone 01903 521000 or email: worthing@baconandco.co.uk
