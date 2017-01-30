Five star salon turns into a celebrity hot spot

A hair and beauty salon with five star reviews in Shoreham has quickly turned into a celebrity hot spot.

LA Studio in Shoreham High Street has welcomed three TV stars in the last fortnight and owner, Louisa Anderson, said the trio ‘loved it’.

CBB star Chloe Goodman offers fillers and facials at the salon once a month. Picture: Derek Martin

Former Atomic Kitten member, Jenny Frost, paid a visit along with MTV’s Ex On The Beach stars, Nicola Bass and Chloe Goodman.

Chloe, who also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, even travels down from Leeds once a month and offers fillers and facials at the salon as she said ‘there is no salon like it’.

The 23-year-old, originally from Brighton, is a qualified aesthetics practitioner and owner of Opiah Cosmetics, and has clinics in Leeds, Liverpool and Brighton.

Louisa, 34, from Shoreham said: “We have worked so hard here and we give the best we can and it is tough to get celebrities involved as it is so competitive.

Chloe travels down from Leeds once a month to offer her treatments at the salon. Picture: Derek Martin

“The salon has gone from strength to strength and we now have a worldwide interest. It means the absolute world to have Chloe, Nicola and Jenny come in – I used to deliver treatments to them in Essex – but now they choose to come to me instead and having Chloe here once a month is amazing.”

The boutique bar salon has gained five star reviews since it opened in 2013.

Mum-of-five, Louisa, started the business from scratch when she found herself battling depression and on benefits.

It now boasts 200,000 likes on social media site Facebook and has a growing fan base on social media site Instagram.

“People love the vibe and set up here, especially that it is a bar setting so everyone sits together for their treatments – this is the real jewel in the crown,” Louisa said.

She added: “Chloe has her own company in Leeds but she chooses to travel here once a month to deliver her treatments to all her clients in London and Essex. She loves it here.”

The salon is famously known and recognised for supplying and fitting the highly sought after Russian LA Links and Easilock hair extensions.

Louisa designed the salon based around a social aspect from working at home around a kitchen island bar.

She did not want her clients sat in front of a mirror in what she felt would be ‘typically unsociable and intimidating salon environments’.

The salon also won an award from MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, Tim Loughton for the ‘glamour’ it had brought to the High Street.

