Five nine-pound lobsters found off Littlehampton coast

A fish monger has expressed his delight after five nine-pound lobsters found off the coast of Littlehampton sold for almost £400.

Simon Finch, 44, – who works for Riverside Fish, in Littlehampton – said lobsters usually weigh between a pound and a pound and half and sell for between £15 and £20

Alexandra Brooks, 19, who works at Riverside Fish, with the five nine-pound lobsters. Picture: Simon Finch

However, these nine-pound lobsters fetched an asking price of just under £100 each.

For Simon, who was worked as a fish monger for seven years, this was an extremely ‘unique find’.

He said: “There are a lot of odds stacked against lobsters growing to this size.

“To reach this weight, a lobster has to avoid predators or capture for about 25 to 30 years which is very unique.

Alexandra Brooks, 19, who works at Riverside Fish, with the five nine-pound lobsters. Picture: Simon Finch

“Lobsters usually weigh about a pound or a pound a half.

“We sell these for about £15 to £20 but these ones sold for between £60 and £100.

“The biggest sold for £96, with another going for £76.

“One woman bought two of the slightly smaller ones for £117 and then the last one sold for about £60.”

The lobsters were captured on Thursday (September 21) just 18 miles off the coast of Littlehampton.

Simon added: “Our providers came back on Thursday with these massive lobsters and I was a little bit concerned we wouldn’t be able to sell them.

“We managed to sell them all in a few days and customers have come back asking if we had anymore of the large lobsters left. We could have actually sold more.

“Over the weekend, we put them on display and a lot of children took notice of them because they had never seen anything like this before. “You get the occasional large lobster but to get five of them in one go is extremely unique.

“You just do not see this sort of stuff.”