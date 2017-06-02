Firefighters rescue ‘woman trapped behind door’ of Worthing home

Firefighters had to gain entry through a top floor window of a Worthing home to reportedly free a woman trapped behind a door.

The incident took place at a property in Grove Road, with emergency services called at 12pm today, Friday, June 2.

An aerial ladder platform was used. Eddie Mitchell

The elderly woman was trapped behind a heavy wooden bathroom door which couldn’t be opened from the other side, an eye witness said.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform and unscrewed the top floor window of the building and then freed her after around an hour.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12pm and sent one pump from Worthing and an Aerial Ladder Platform from Worthing.

“Entry was gained and the casualty was assessed by the ambulance service.”

The woman was trapped for around an hour. Eddie Mitchell

Sussex East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for details.

