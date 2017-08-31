Fire at Littlehampton Marina

Firefighters were called to Littlehampton Marina after a blaze broke out in a cafe yesterday evening (August 30).

Smoke was seen issuing from The Boathouse Cafe, in Ferry Road, at about 7.30pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze started in the kitchen.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames using a hose reel and a water jet.

No-one was injured and the building was left damaged by fire and smoke, the spokesman added.

On its Facebook Page The Boathouse said the cause of the blaze was ‘freshly washed tea towels’.

In a statement it said: “A combination of the heat and residue oil caused them to self combust. It goes without saying that The Boathouse will be closed until further notice.”