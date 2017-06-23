Festival’s fiery call for dragon boat racers

Organisers of the Arundel Festival are looking for fiery competitors to take part in the annual dragon boat races.

The exciting event was first introduced last year and this year it should be bigger and better, with the organisers inviting more teams to take part in the fun and action on the river.

The Arundel Festival are looking for teams to join their dragon boat races. Picture: Charlie Waring

On Saturday, August 26, there will be up to 20 teams racing and, subject to weather conditions, each crew will compete in at least three races along the River Arun in a number of heats and a knock-out tournament between heat winners.

Each team has to be 13 members strong, with 12 rowers and a drummer, and can raise money for its own chosen charity.

All overall profits from the event will be donated to Arun Home-Start.

No previous experience is needed as there will be a full briefing beforehand.

On the day teams meet at 9.30am for registration followed by a full safety briefing and schedule for the day.

Racing starts at 10 am and runs through the day until 4pm, followed by the awards ceremony with trophies and medals presented by the Duchess of Norfolk.

The Arundel Festival Dragon Boat Trophy will be awarded to the fastest crew in the final and all finalists will receive a medal.

Further trophies are up for grabs, including best dressed crew, fastest lap time and the mixed crew trophy – which is for teams with a minimum of six women.

For more information visit arundelfestival.co.uk or email info@arundelfestival.co.uk.