‘Fantastic milestone’ as Littlehampton Leisure Centre construction begins

The official start of the construction phase on the new Littlehampton Leisure Centre was marked with a breaking ground ceremony today.

Willmott Dixon Construction operations director Ian Edwards handed over an engraved spade to Arun District Council chairman Jacky Pendleton to mark the moment.

An artist's impression of the leisure centre. Picture: Vita Giannini

Mrs Pendleton said: “This is a fantastic milestone in the delivery of what will be a superb centre. This is the location that the community favoured and it will sit well in our award-winning Mewsbrook Park.”

Mr Edwards said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Arun District Council. We understand the importance of this project and look forward to working collaboratively to deliver what will be a fantastic hub for the community.”

The event was attended by the key organisations involved in building the centre. The first phase of work will see the foundations laid with the centre set to be completed by April 2019.

The facilities at the new multi-million pound centre will include an eight lane, 25-metre pool, a training pool with a moveable floor, a sauna, a gym, a dance studio, a studio for spinning classes, a café and a meeting room.

Freedom Leisure will run the centre. Managing director Ivan Horsfall-Turner said: “After a long time in planning, it is wonderful to see all the hard work is coming to fruition and work is about to start. We think that the proposed plan will make the Littlehampton Leisure Centre a world-class facility within the south of the UK so we are hugely proud to be involved.

“More than just leisure operators, Freedom Leisure is committed to providing affordable, accessible leisure and sport opportunities for everyone. We’d like to thank Arun District Council for enabling this wonderful centre to happen.”