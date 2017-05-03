Famous music names rally behind Apulstock festival

Apulstock – the music festival for people with learning disabilities – has received support from some unexpected sources.

Since winning the Observer Award for Best Community Event at the end of last year, Apulstock has been contacted by the band Reef, famous for their stadium-filling anthems like Place Your Hands.

This year Apulstock will be held at the Fishbourne Centre

The band heard about the event through word of mouth and wanted to give it their backing.

Alex Fryer, Apulstock organiser, said “I was totally blown away when Reef got in touch with me.

“It’s incredible to think that a small festival in Chichester has been noticed by such a high profile band.

“Gary Stringer, the lead singer, has sent down some merchandise, including a signed CD, t-shirt and badges which we now plan on auctioning off at the main event in July.

Festival goers enjoying the event last year.ks16000859-2 SUS-160723-191841008

“Better still, inspired by Reef’s contribution to the festival, contact has also been made with Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim, who is now likely to do something similar.”

Apulstock was first established in 2011 at the Apuldram Centre, a charity that supports people with learning disabilities in Chichester, but has always been run independently by a team of volunteers, as a not-for-profit event.

The main purpose of the festival is to give disabled people and their families an authentic festival experience, bringing people together in the spirit of music, community and equality.

This year, for the first time, Apulstock is being held at the Fishbourne Centre, and will take place on Sunday, July 23.

Tomorrow (Friday) a fundraising party is being held at the centre, in Blackboy Lane, from 7pm to 11pm, featuring a disco and live music from Apulstock favourites the FOCs.

Anyone is welcome to attend, entry is £5 on the door (free for carers and support workers). All money raised will go to the festival.

This year the intention is for Apulstock to also raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s appeal to build a new home in Bosham.

Anyone interested in supporting the event should email apulstock@gmail.com and for more details visit www.apulstock.co.uk

People can make a donation through Apulstock’s JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/apulstock

Alex added: “Every year, the festival brings out the best in people from all walks of life and this year will be no different.

“It is really beautiful to see everyone pulling together to make it special, bringing joy to people.

“Apulstock means the world to the people that come and I’m truly blessed to be part of something where the focus is about people, rather than simply fundraising.”

