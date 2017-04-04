Famous locomotive steaming into Sussex

The iconic Flying Scotsman will be making its first visit to Sussex after more than 50 years.

Bluebell Railway will be hosting the legendary locomotive between April 13 and 19.

However, interest has been so great already that only a very limited amount of individual tickets to travel behind “Flying Scotsman” are available on certain days during the gala.

These tickets are for travel in the GN Directors’ Saloon and include one round trip, prosecco and canapes, with additional food options available.

Phone 01825 720800 to book.

Platform tickets will not be sold at East Grinstead station. This decision has been made due to the size of that platform and the expected number of visitors with tickets for trains.

During the gala, platform tickets may be sold at other stations (Sheffield Park, Horsted Keynes, and Kingscote).

However, these tickets will only be released subject to crowds and availability. Decisions about platform ticket sales will be made daily, even hourly, during the visit of “Scotsman”.

Built in 1923, the Flying Scotsman was made famous by The British Empire Exhibition and featured in the ITV production of The Railway Children.

It was given its name in 1924 after the London to Edinburgh rail service.

After many years hauling main line trains the steam train was retired in 1963 and has since passed through the hands of many steam railway enthusiasts before being bought by the National Railway Museum at a cost of £4.2 million – helped by grants from both National Heritage Memorial Fund and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Now fully restored, it hauls main line steam railtours and visits Heritage Railways across the country delighting fans old and new.

For more information, visit www.bluebell-railway.com/flying-scotsman/