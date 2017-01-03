Family heirlooms to be valued by antique dealer

It is time to dust off those family treasures and see if you are sitting on a fortune.

Antique dealer Henry Nicholls will be valuing people’s heirlooms tomorrow at St Mary’s Church Hall in Church Street, Littlehampton, after a talk on his career.

Organised by the Littlehampton Civic Society, it will take place from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

It will cost £1 per valuation – and if you are in possession of a rare item, Mr Nicholls may offer to buy it from you.

